C.J. Stroud wanted to keep playing to “fix my wrongdoings”

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud started the first preseason game but got only 11 plays in two series. He wanted more.

“It’s tough,” Stroud said, via postgame transcripts. “I mean, the competitor in me was like, ‘Coach, let me go back out there. Let me fix my wrongdoings.’ But like you said, it is just preseason. It’s a learning opportunity for myself and really this whole football team, and it was good to kind of see the second group in there.”

The Texans didn’t play starting tackles Laremy Tunsil or Tytus Howard or starting running back Dameon Pierce, so Stroud was under pressure every time he dropped back. He finished 2-of-4 for 13 yards with an interception, an ill-advised throw that Jalen Mills stepped in front of and returned 13 yards.

Stroud called the interception another learning experience. After reaching the sideline and looking at the tablet, Stroud saw Dalton Keene wide open on the check down.

“Just trust my eyes,” Stroud said. “I saw a certain look to where I knew on film that they could run that to where the safety, if his man blocks that he’ll come off and really be locked into my eyes. Just lost track of that, and just forced it and should have just checked it down to Dalton. But it was a great play by 2 [Mills], by kind of just hiding out. He was kind of ducking low, so I didn’t really see him. I thought I threw a good pass, but of course it wasn’t. Hell of a play by No. 2, and just put that in my back pocket and learn from it.”

Stroud also took a sack and ran twice for 6 yards. The Texans gained 13 yards on his two possessions.

“I thought it was good for C.J. to go out and get some live reps, get some real looks,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “I thought he moved around well. Went to the right place with the ball a couple times, and it was good to see him move out of the pocket and try to make some things happen there. We’ve got some things to clean up, up front, and I don’t want him having to move as much.”

Davis Mills, the team’s starter for most of the past two seasons, and veteran Case Keenum not surprisingly both outplayed Stroud. Mills went 9-for-12 for 99 yards and a touchdown, while Keenum was 9-for-14 for 79 yards and a touchdown. The Texans won 20-9.