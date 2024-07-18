 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud wants to take more ownership of the offense this season

  
Published July 18, 2024 12:23 PM

There are a lot fewer questions about Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud than there were at this time last year.

Stroud wasn’t officially the starter in Houston last July, but he wound up winning the job and ended the year as the offensive rookie of the year. That answered any of the doubts about his ability to succeed at the professional level and that leaves how good he’ll be as the biggest remaining question about the quarterback.

In a Thursday press conference, Stroud said he thinks there are “a ton of things” he can do better, starting with “owning the offense more” than he did during his rookie season. Stroud mentioned footwork as an area he can improve, but focused on his desire for the Texans to put more “on my plate” in terms of directing the unit.

“I want to definitely attack down the field more this year and press guys back, but also take what the defense gives me,” Stroud said. “If it’s a boring play, stick with the boring stuff and just be efficient with that. Those are all things I can get better at.”

Stroud noted that it is now “up to me to set that standard” for what kind of team the Texans are going to be and it sounds like he’s comfortable taking that on his shoulders in Year Two.