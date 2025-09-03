 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, Azeez Al-Shaair return as Texans captains

  
Published September 3, 2025 12:49 PM

The Texans have three returning captains for the 2025 season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, edge rusher Will Anderson, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair were announced as three of the team’s five captains on Wednesday. Stroud has been a team captain in all three of his NFL seasons while it is the second time for the two defensive players.

Wide receiver Nico Collins and running back/special teamer Dare Ogunbowale are the team’s other two captains this season.

The Texans had safety Jimmie Ward as a captain for the last two seasons, but he is currently on paid leave after being arrested this offseason.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tackle Laremy Tunsil were also named captains before the 2024 season, but Diggs is now in New England while Tunsil was traded to Washington. Running back Joe Mixon was named a captain in November and is currently on the non-football injury list.