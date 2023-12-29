C.J. Stroud will start, but Texans rule out Jonathan Greenard

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will return after a two-game absence while recovering from a concussion. He has no injury designation after full participation in practice Thursday and Friday.

Stroud cleared concussion protocol earlier this week.

The Texans also will have receiver Nico Collins (calf), receiver Noah Brown (knee), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf). All four, like Stroud, exited the report Friday.

But defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle) will not play after missing practice all week. He has 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits this season.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), cornerback Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand), fullback Andrew Beck (calf) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle) are questionable. Collins and Nelson did not practice all week, while Anderson and Rankins returned to limited work Friday.

Beck was a new addition to the injury report Friday.