C Josh Myers to sign with the Jets

The Jets have agreed to terms with free agent center Josh Myers on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Myers was 27th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

He reunites with Justin Fields in New York after Fields and Myers played together at Ohio State.

The Packers made Myers a second-round pick in 2021, and he has started 50 games over the past three seasons. He started all 17 games in 2022 and 2023 and 16 games last season.

In 2024, he missed one game with a wrist injury and he played through a torn pectoral muscle. Myers also dealt with the death of his father in July.

He allowed one sack in 2024.