C Luke Wattenberg, Broncos agree to four-year contract extension

The Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with starting center Luke Wattenberg, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The contract guarantees him $27 million.

Kicker Wil Lutz signed a three-year extension on Monday.

Wattenberg, a fifth-round pick in 2022, started only one game in his first two seasons. He won a training camp competition for the starting center competition in training camp in 2024.

He started 13 games last season and has started 11 this season.