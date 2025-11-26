 Skip navigation
C Luke Wattenberg, Broncos agree to four-year contract extension

  
Published November 25, 2025 09:16 PM

The Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with starting center Luke Wattenberg, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The contract guarantees him $27 million.

Kicker Wil Lutz signed a three-year extension on Monday.

Wattenberg, a fifth-round pick in 2022, started only one game in his first two seasons. He won a training camp competition for the starting center competition in training camp in 2024.

He started 13 games last season and has started 11 this season.