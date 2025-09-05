C Ted Karras signs one-year extension with Bengals

Center Ted Karras will kick off his fourth season with the Bengals on Sunday and he’s set for a fifth season in Cincinnati as well.

The Bengals announced on Friday morning that they have signed Karras to a one-year contract extension. The team did not announce any other terms of the deal, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is worth $5 million.

“This is where I want to be,” Karras said, via the team’s website. “People here have been so great to me on and off the field, and the goal remains the same. To win a championship.”

Karras has started all 53 regular season and playoff games that he’s played since joining the Bengals. If all goes according to plan, that number will be significantly higher come the end of the 2026 season.