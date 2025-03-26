 Skip navigation
Cade Mays signs RFA tender with Panthers

  
Published March 26, 2025 01:36 PM

Cade Mays is officially back in the fold with Carolina.

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that Mays has signed his restricted free agent tender, putting him under contract with the club for the 2025 season.

Carolina tendered Mays at the original round level. That means he’s set to make $3.263 million in 2025.

A Panthers sixth-round pick in 2022, Mays was waived during roster cuts in August of last year. But after a stint on the Giants’ practice squad, he returned to the Panthers in October when the club signed him to the 53-man roster.

Mays appeared in 11 games with eight starts for Carolina in 2024.