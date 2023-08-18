Cade York will face no competition (for now) despite his struggles

Cade York’s Instagram account posted his celebration of one of his two first half field goals at halftime. The post was deleted after the Browns kicker missed two late potential game-winners. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that York did not post the content himself, but that he will address the issue with the second-year player.

The bigger question is whether the Browns can trust York.

He missed a 49-yarder wide right in the Hall of Fame Game and a 46-yarder wide right last week against the Commanders. On Thursday night, York made field goals of 43, 37 and 43 before two misses. He missed a 47-yarder wide right with 1:56 left in a tie game, but the Eagles had an illegal formation. He then missed wide left from 41 yards.

Stefanski said York will face no competition as the Browns don’t intend to add a kicker.

“That’s just our decision,” Stefanski said Friday, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “Obviously, Cade’s our kicker. We support him. We have a ton of confidence in him. That’s really as simple as that.”

Ruiter said York has been nearly perfect in practice.

York has been anything but in three exhibition games, raising concern for Browns fans if not for the team.

“I just think now’s the time to work on our craft,” Stefanski said. “And obviously, kickers want to make every kick. We want Cade to make every kick. You just got to continue to work through it. I mean, it’s really as simple as that. The kid works very hard. He’ll continue to do that.”

York said after the game that his confidence would not be shaken, and the Browns obviously feel the same way.

“With any young player, certainly you’ve seen it with kickers, you do go through a tough period here or there,” Stefanski said. “I have a ton of confidence in Cade because I’ve seen him do it in practice. I’ve seen him do it in games. So he’ll continue to work. But I really feel it’s no different than any other player that they’ve got to work on their craft, and now’s the time to do that. Obviously, Cade wants to make every kick. We want him to make every kick. It’s an occupational hazard that you’re going to miss one. It’s just how you deal with it and how you bounce back from it.”

York, a fourth-round pick in 2022, made only 24 of 32 field goal attempts last season, including three misses from 30-39 yards. He also missed two extra points.