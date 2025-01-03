Calais Campbell: I have to treat Sunday like it’s my last game

Word heading into Week 17 was that the Dolphins would release defensive lineman Calais Campbell if they were eliminated from playoff contention, but they beat the Browns and remain alive heading into their season finale against the Jets.

Campbell will be on the roster to help push for the final playoff spot in the AFC, but the prospect of what happens if they can’t find their way into the postseason is also on his mind. Campbell is finishing his 17th season and he was asked on Thursday if he’s given any thought to Sunday’s game being the final one he’ll play in the NFL.

“Quite a bit,” Campbell said, via a transcript from the team. “I try not to make decisions during the season. I try to wait till the offseason to kind of really put myself in that, and I do feel like there’s a chance I could play again. I know that it’s not 100 percent or I’m definitely going to be done, but I have to treat this like it could be my last game. That’s a pretty strong emotional feeling there. As much as I love this game, as much as I’ve given this game, the fact that this could be the last one is kind of crazy. But I’m going to go out there and play with all my heart and try to finish with a bang.”

Campbell said this isn’t the first time he’s had these thoughts as a season winds down, so there’s no guarantee what decision he’ll make when all is said and done but his mindset this weekend will be the same either way.