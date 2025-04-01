Calais Campbell returns to Cardinals on one-year deal

Free agent defensive lineman Calais Campbell is returning to Arizona.

The Cardinals and Campbell have agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced today.

The Cardinals took Campbell out of Miami in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft, and he played the first nine seasons of his career in Arizona. He has since played for the Jaguars, Ravens, Falcons and Dolphins, and is now back to Arizona.

Campbell was the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and is a six-time Pro Bowler. He’s accomplished a lot in his NFL career, and heading into a season in which he’ll be one of the oldest defensive linemen in NFL history at 39 years old, he may be ready to conclude his career where it started.