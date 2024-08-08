 Skip navigation
Caleb Farley out “a few weeks” with hamstring injury

  
Published August 8, 2024 02:43 PM

Oft-injured Titans cornerback Caleb Farley is back on the injury report.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said at a Thursday press conference that Farley has a hamstring injury. He will miss this week’s preseason game against the 49ers and Callahan said the expectation is that Farley will be out “a few weeks” with the injury.

Farley has only played 12 games since being selected in the first round of the 2021 draft as a torn ACL and back problems have kept him off the field for the bulk of his career. He said in May that he had times where he wasn’t sure if he’d play football again and feels “extremely grateful” to still have a chance to play.

The current injury doesn’t sound as serious as Farley’s previous issues, but it’s another challenge for a player who has dealt with plenty of them.