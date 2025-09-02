 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams among Bears’ five permanent captains for 2025

  
Published September 2, 2025 05:07 PM

Coach Ben Johnson named the Bears’ captains for the 2025 season.

The team’s five permanent captains for the season were voted on by the players. Quarterback Caleb Williams and left guard Joe Thuney are the captains on offense, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and safety Kevin Byard on defense and kicker Cairo Santos on special teams.

Johnson will honor a sixth player as a captain weekly.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, is a team captain for the second consecutive season. Thuney is a Bears’ captain in his first season in Chicago after arriving from Kansas City. Byard was a captain last season, the only other returning captain from 2024.

Former coach Matt Eberflus had eight captains last season.