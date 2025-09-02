Caleb Williams among Bears’ five permanent captains for 2025

Coach Ben Johnson named the Bears’ captains for the 2025 season.

The team’s five permanent captains for the season were voted on by the players. Quarterback Caleb Williams and left guard Joe Thuney are the captains on offense, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and safety Kevin Byard on defense and kicker Cairo Santos on special teams.

Johnson will honor a sixth player as a captain weekly.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, is a team captain for the second consecutive season. Thuney is a Bears’ captain in his first season in Chicago after arriving from Kansas City. Byard was a captain last season, the only other returning captain from 2024.

Former coach Matt Eberflus had eight captains last season.