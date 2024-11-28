 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Caleb Williams can break the rookie record for consecutive passes without an interception

  
Published November 28, 2024 04:28 AM

After a rough start to the season, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has played much better football recently. And he’s been as good as it gets for a rookie quarterback in avoiding interceptions.

Williams hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 193 pass attempts, and he’s closing in on Kyler Murray’s NFL rookie record for the most consecutive passes without an interception.

As the first overall pick in 2019, Murray threw 211 consecutive attempts without an interception. So if Williams throws 19 passes today against the Lions without getting picked, he’ll break Murray’s record.

The bad news for the Bears is they’re finding ways to lose despite Williams’ improvement. They’ve lost five consecutive games, and the last game they won, on October 13 against the Jaguars, was also the last time Williams threw an interception.