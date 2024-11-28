Caleb Williams can break the rookie record for consecutive passes without an interception

After a rough start to the season, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has played much better football recently. And he’s been as good as it gets for a rookie quarterback in avoiding interceptions.

Williams hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 193 pass attempts, and he’s closing in on Kyler Murray’s NFL rookie record for the most consecutive passes without an interception.

As the first overall pick in 2019, Murray threw 211 consecutive attempts without an interception. So if Williams throws 19 passes today against the Lions without getting picked, he’ll break Murray’s record.

The bad news for the Bears is they’re finding ways to lose despite Williams’ improvement. They’ve lost five consecutive games, and the last game they won, on October 13 against the Jaguars, was also the last time Williams threw an interception.