Christian Darrisaw returns to team drills for Vikings

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw took an important step toward his return to action on Wednesday.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Darrisaw participated in team drills for the first time since Minnesota training camp opened.

He had previously been taking part in individual drills only, following a torn ACL and MCL suffered during a Week 8 Thursday night game against the Rams. The injury happened just before halftime.

Per Seifert, Darrisaw participated in roughly half of the first-team snaps. Veteran Justin Skule took the remaining first-team reps at left tackle.

The broader question is whether Darrisaw will be ready to go when Week 1 rolls around, in only 40 days. The Vikings open the 2025 season with a Monday night game at the Bears.