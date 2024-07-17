 Skip navigation
Caleb Williams hasn’t signed, but he’s expected to do so

  
Published July 17, 2024 12:31 PM

Caleb Williams has signed his rookie contract. Unless he hasn’t.

Despite widespread reports from Tuesday that the first overall pick has signed his rookie deal, we’ve heard on multiple occasions since those reports surfaced that he has not yet but his name on the dotted line.

The Bears have not yet responded to the question of whether Williams has indeed signed the contract.

That said, the deal is essentially done. They’re haggling over some of the language. And that process is being complicated, we’re told, by the fact that the lawyer Williams has hired to assist him lacks the knowledge and experience that comes from being a full-time agent.

We’re told that Williams will get his full signing bonus not long after signing. As to the potential voiding of future guarantees and/or offset language, it’s unclear whether the lawyer is even aware of those nuances.

Regardless, the deal is expected to be signed. And, in the end, Williams likely won’t be getting anything above and beyond what first-round rookies typically get.