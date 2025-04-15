Caleb Williams: I don’t want to be friends with other QBs, I want a competitive advantage

Chicago’s Caleb Williams is one of many talented young quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but Williams says they’re not all buddies. Nor does he want to be.

Williams told Esquire he thinks the NFL’s other quarterbacks are “probably great guys,” but that becoming close with players on other teams is a good way to lose the edge that he wants to have over them.

“I think the NFL game has become very friendly, and I don’t necessarily want to be friends, because I want to keep that competitive advantage,” Williams said.

For Williams, the competition is what the game is all about. Asked for his best moment in the NFL so far, Williams answered, “Beating the Packers,” in the season finale.

Williams said he expects to win a lot more this year under new head coach Ben Johnson, and for years to come: “The plan is to go win big.”

Williams doesn’t need to make any friends around the league to do that.