Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye among 13 players to attend 2024 NFL draft

They won’t be drafted by the Lions, but Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are all heading to Detroit.

The NFL announced today that Williams, Daniels and Maye are among the 13 players who have confirmed they will be in attendance at the 2024 NFL draft, two weeks from tonight.

Williams, Daniels and Maye are widely expected to be the first three picks, with Williams a lock to go No. 1 to the Bears, Daniels the betting favorite to go No. 2 to the Commanders and Maye the betting favorite to go No. 3 to the Patriots.

The other players who have confirmed they will attend are Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham, UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson, LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner.