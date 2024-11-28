Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen get Bears on the board

The Bears never sniffed the end zone in the first half of Sunday’s game in Detroit, but they found some better offensive footing to open the third quarter.

Caleb Williams and Keenan Allen hooked up for an 18-yard gain on a third-and-14 to keep the opening drive of the second half going and the duo were back at it a few plays later. Williams hit Allen in stride for a 31-yard touchdown and the extra point made it 16-7.

Williams’s health might have been why the Bears didn’t try for two points. Williams took a shot to the knee while running on the play before Allen’s touchdown and went to the medical tent for a brief check after the score.

Williams was out quickly and talking to teammates on the sideline, so it appears he’ll be remaining in the game to try to pull off a comeback win.