nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen get Bears on the board

  
Published November 28, 2024 02:40 PM

The Bears never sniffed the end zone in the first half of Sunday’s game in Detroit, but they found some better offensive footing to open the third quarter.

Caleb Williams and Keenan Allen hooked up for an 18-yard gain on a third-and-14 to keep the opening drive of the second half going and the duo were back at it a few plays later. Williams hit Allen in stride for a 31-yard touchdown and the extra point made it 16-7.

Williams’s health might have been why the Bears didn’t try for two points. Williams took a shot to the knee while running on the play before Allen’s touchdown and went to the medical tent for a brief check after the score.

Williams was out quickly and talking to teammates on the sideline, so it appears he’ll be remaining in the game to try to pull off a comeback win.