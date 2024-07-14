 Skip navigation
Caleb Williams on his contract talks with Bears: “I’m not handling that”

  
Published July 14, 2024 02:30 PM

Quarterback Caleb Williams, the first pick in the 2024 draft, still hasn’t signed his rookie contract.

He’s not sweating the situation, at least no yet.

I’m not handling that,” Williams said at his Caleb Cares Hero Awards event on Saturday, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

The reality is that, because Williams doesn’t have an NFLPA-certified agent, he’s technically the one who should be handling it. His lawyers aren’t permitted, per NFL Players Association regulations, to negotiate on his behalf with the Bears.

In past situations like this, the NFLPA hasn’t seemed to be bothered by the reality that it happens. The league has, in certain specific cases, reminded teams not to negotiate with anyone other than the player, when the player doesn’t have an NFLPA-certified agent.

Regardless of whoever is, or isn’t, handling the talks, there’s really not much to talk about. The dollars are set. As previously explained, the primary issues for haggling are: (1) payment schedule for the signing bonus; (2) the events that will void remaining guarantees; and (3) whether the team will get an offset for any guaranteed money if/when the player is cut and signs with a new team.

Five first-round picks haven’t signed. The Bears have two of them — Williams and receiver Rome Odunze, the ninth overall pick in the draft. And Bears rookies report in only two days.