 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams on Jack Campbell’s hit to his left knee: “I didn’t really appreciate the play”

  
Published November 28, 2024 07:40 PM

During the second half of Thursday’s game at Detroit, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams took a low hit along the sideline from Lions linebacker Jack Campbell. Williams’s left knee buckled, and it initially looked like he might have suffered a significant knee injury. After an evaluation in the medical tent, he returned to the game without missing an offensive snap.

After the game, Williams was asked by reporters whether it was a clean play.

“Um, knee’s fine,” Williams said without directly answering the question. “Yeah, I — that play was funky. Just put it that way. I don’t really — you know, I didn’t really appreciate the play. He just kind of dove straight at my knee. So I didn’t really get that. Definitely kind of frustrated about that one, just ‘cause you know, whatever. Yeah, knee’s good. Nothing wrong with it. Think I just got a bruise. But the play was — the play was funky.”

Here’s the play. It was funky, but it was also clean. When a quarterback becomes a runner, a hit at or below the knee is legal.

In this case, Williams apparently tried to do a Lamar Jackson-style freeze/stop, with Campbell flying by and Williams gaining more yards. It didn’t work.

Once a quarterback leaves the pocket, he sheds certain protections. Once he crosses the line of scrimmage, he loses all protections that don’t otherwise apply to running backs.

Campbell was permitted to hit him low. For that reason, Williams should have just gotten out of bounds. More importantly, he shouldn’t have tried to make a move on the sideline in the hopes of making Campbell miss.

The fact that Campbell didn’t miss is on Williams, not Campbell.