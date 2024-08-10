 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Caleb Williams plays an impressive first quarter in preseason debut

  
Published August 10, 2024 03:03 PM

Bears fans have to like what they saw from Caleb Williams in his preseason debut.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, played the first quarter today in Buffalo. The Bears had two offensive series, and both ended in field goals to give Chicago a 6-0 lead when Williams left the game.

Williams’ first drive went 58 yards over eight plays, and his second drive went 84 yards over 12 plays. He appeared to be in command of the offense and very much an NFL passer.

Two highlight-reel plays stood out: A quick toss across his body to D’Andre Swift that turned what could have been a sack into a 42-yard gain, and a deep throw on the run for 26 yards to Cole Kmet. Both of those were big-time plays at the NFL level.

Preseason doesn’t mean much, but it gives rookies a chance to show what they can do, and Williams showed something today.