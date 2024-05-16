 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams set to make his debut at home against Titans

  
Published May 15, 2024 08:15 PM

The Caleb Williams era is set to get underway at Soldier Field on September 8.

The NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday night and it shows that the Bears will be at Week One. The Titans will be their opponent in the head coaching debut for Brian Callahan.

Williams was the first overall pick in the draft and he has already been anointed as the No. 1 quarterback for the Bears, so injury would seem to be the only thing that would get in the way of Williams being on the field against Tennessee. The game should also feature the Bears debuts of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze in an offense being put together by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Assuming all goes according to plan, Williams will make his primetime debut in Week Two when the Bears travel to Houston for a Sunday night game. A matchup with 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young is on tap for a Week Five home game and Week Eight could pit Williams against 2024 second overall pick Jayden Daniels in a visit to Washington.

Other highlights for Williams’s rookie year are a Week Six trip to face the Jaguars in London, a Thanksgiving trip to Detroit and a Week 15 Monday night game in Minnesota that could also feature first-round pick J.J. McCarthy at quarterback for the Vikings.