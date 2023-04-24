 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams signs NIL deal with Neutrogena

  
Published April 24, 2023 01:32 PM
nbc_dps_ryanleaf_230424
April 24, 2023 10:55 AM
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his side of the story regarding his reported dispute with former NFL general manager Bill Polian and the Indianapolis Colts, and previews the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Monday, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley signed a contract that will pay him $2.627 million to play football for a full season. Also on Monday, USC quarterback Caleb Williams did a deal that has pushed his NIL valuation to nearly that amount.

According to Pete Nakos of On3.com, via Sports Business Journal, Williams has signed an endorsement deal with Neutrogena .

His NIL valuation reportedly has increased to $2.6 million, second highest in college football. He also has deals with Athletic Brewing Company, Fanatics, AT&T, Beats by Dre, and AC+ION Water.

Williams will most likely enter the NFL draft in 2024. Then again, given the money he’s making in college, maybe he won’t -- especially if he’s in line to be picked by an NFL team for which he’d rather not play.

That dynamic is coming, folks. Whether it’s guys staying in school to avoid playing for a bad team or guys sitting out and spending their NFL bankroll in lieu of signing with undesirable teams that picked them, the fact that college players are getting paid will give the richest of them unprecedented leverage, along with the ability to push back against a draft process that typically gives them no power at all.