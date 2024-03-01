Caleb Williams: The teams I visit will receive my medical information

While several quarterbacks have declined to throw, Caleb Williams made waves by also declining to do medical testing at the scouting combine this week.

Williams had his press conference on Friday and said that he and his family decided not to participate in the events in Indianapolis. But he’s not planning on keeping his medical information from all teams.

“For the medical stuff, I’ll be doing the medical stuff — just not here in Indy. I’ll be doing it at the team interviews,” Williams said. “You know, not 32 teams can draft me. There’s only one of me. And so, the teams that I go to for my visits, those teams will have the medical [information], and that’ll be it.”

As the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, how will he handle those visits?

“I plan on visiting a good amount of teams,” Williams said. “I don’t exactly know what the plan is with that, just because I’ve met with teams that I didn’t know I was going to meet with when I got here.”

When it comes to not throwing at the combine, Williams said he did plenty of that on the field at Oklahoma and USC.

“I didn’t feel the need to go out and throw,” Williams said. “I played around 30-something games I believe. Go ahead and go watch real, live ball of me and see how I am as a competitor.”

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, Williams threw for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and five interceptions that season. He also rushed for 10 TDs.

In 2023, Williams threw for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdowns and five picks for the Trojans. He rushed for 11 touchdowns as well.