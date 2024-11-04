 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams tweaked ankle, thinks he’ll be OK

  
Published November 3, 2024 08:09 PM

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams remained in Sunday’s 29-9 loss to the Cardinals until the bitter end and it looked like he might have suffered an injury in the final moments of the game.

Williams got up and was moving gingerly after being hit on one of the final plays of the game. Williams confirmed that he tweaked his ankle when he spoke to reporters at a postgame press conference, but said that he thinks he’ll be OK.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus also said he thinks Williams will be fine and he was asked why Williams was still in the game at that point.

“Just getting work,” Eberflus said. “Getting work and timing.”

The Bears didn’t have much go right over the course of the afternoon, but it appears they dodged a bullet with the first overall pick.