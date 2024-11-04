Caleb Williams tweaked ankle, thinks he’ll be OK

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams remained in Sunday’s 29-9 loss to the Cardinals until the bitter end and it looked like he might have suffered an injury in the final moments of the game.

Williams got up and was moving gingerly after being hit on one of the final plays of the game. Williams confirmed that he tweaked his ankle when he spoke to reporters at a postgame press conference, but said that he thinks he’ll be OK.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus also said he thinks Williams will be fine and he was asked why Williams was still in the game at that point.

“Just getting work,” Eberflus said. “Getting work and timing.”

The Bears didn’t have much go right over the course of the afternoon, but it appears they dodged a bullet with the first overall pick.