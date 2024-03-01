Caleb Williams won’t do medical testing at Combine

Quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t the first prospect to pass on doing on-field work during the NFL’s Scouting Combine, but he is deviating from the paths that those players have followed in another respect.

Players generally attend the event to meet with teams and undergo medical testing that is then shared with the entire league. Williams told Pete Thamel of ESPN.come that he will not be doing the medical testing and that he will do medical exams when he meets with individual teams later in the pre-draft process.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Williams is believed to be the first player to attend a Scouting Combine while declining to take part in the medical testing.

Williams is expected to speak to the media on Friday and he could have a chance to expand on his decision to opt out of the medical testing. Whether he says it or not, however, it is his status as the presumptive first overall pick that allows for leeway other players may not feel they have as they try to sell themselves to NFL teams.