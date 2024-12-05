Calvin Austin moves to full participation at Steelers practice

It looks like Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin is moving toward a return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Austin suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals, but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and he moved up to full participation on Thursday. That shows he’s progressing through the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s game.

Austin caught his fourth touchdown of the season against Cincinnati and he has 22 catches for 383 yards on the season. He also returned a punt for a touchdown in Week Eight.

Defensive end Cameron Heyward had a rest day, but everyone else on the injury report was listed as a full participant for Pittsburgh.