Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Calvin Austin remains sidelined on Steelers first Week 7 injury report

  
Published October 13, 2025 04:44 PM

With the Steelers playing the Bengals on Thursday night, Pittsburgh has released its first estimated injury report of the week.

Receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) and safety Miles Killebrew (knee) would not have practiced on Monday.

Austin has a chance to be available for Thursday’s contest, but Killebrew’s knee injury is significant, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, and he is out.

Aside from those two players, Pittsburgh’s report is fairly clean. Receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, cornerback Darius Slay, linebacker T.J. Watt, and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward all would not have practiced as resting veterans.