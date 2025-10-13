Calvin Austin remains sidelined on Steelers first Week 7 injury report

With the Steelers playing the Bengals on Thursday night, Pittsburgh has released its first estimated injury report of the week.

Receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) and safety Miles Killebrew (knee) would not have practiced on Monday.

Austin has a chance to be available for Thursday’s contest, but Killebrew’s knee injury is significant, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, and he is out.

Aside from those two players, Pittsburgh's report is fairly clean. Linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward would not have practiced as resting veterans.