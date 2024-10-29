Calvin Austin scores his second touchdown of the night

On Sunday, Kalif Raymond became the first player in Lions history to have a punt return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. On Monday, Calvin Austin became the fifth player in Steelers history to do it.

Austin caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 13:16 remaining, giving the Steelers a 23-9 lead. The Giants since have scored on a 45-yard run by Tyrone Tracy Jr. to cut the Steelers lead to 23-15 after a failed two-point conversion by New York.

Austin has both of the Steelers touchdowns tonight, returning a punt 73 yards to the end zone in the third quarter.

Diontae Johnson (2019), Antonio Brown (three times), Louis Lipps (two times) and Roy Jefferson (1968) are the only other players in franchise history to have a punt return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

Austin had only one touchdown this season and three for his career before Monday night.

He has three catches for 54 yards.

Wilson now has a touchdown pass in 21 consecutive games, the longest current active streak.