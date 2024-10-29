 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calvin Austin scores his second touchdown of the night

  
Published October 28, 2024 10:44 PM

On Sunday, Kalif Raymond became the first player in Lions history to have a punt return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. On Monday, Calvin Austin became the fifth player in Steelers history to do it.

Austin caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 13:16 remaining, giving the Steelers a 23-9 lead. The Giants since have scored on a 45-yard run by Tyrone Tracy Jr. to cut the Steelers lead to 23-15 after a failed two-point conversion by New York.

Austin has both of the Steelers touchdowns tonight, returning a punt 73 yards to the end zone in the third quarter.

Diontae Johnson (2019), Antonio Brown (three times), Louis Lipps (two times) and Roy Jefferson (1968) are the only other players in franchise history to have a punt return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

Austin had only one touchdown this season and three for his career before Monday night.

He has three catches for 54 yards.

Wilson now has a touchdown pass in 21 consecutive games, the longest current active streak.