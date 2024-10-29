Calvin Austin’s punt return gives Steelers 16-9 lead

The Steelers and Giants have yet to score an offensive touchdown. Instead, all 25 points tonight have come via special teams.

Giants kicker Greg Joseph and Steelers kicker Chris Boswell each have three field goals.

Steelers punt returner Calvin Austin has the first touchdown with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter.

Austin caught a Matt Haack punt at the Pittsburgh 27 and cut back to the wide side of the field — to his left — and found smooth sailing. The 73-yarder was the Steelers’ first punt return for a touchdown since Diontae Johnson went 85 yards against the Cardinals in 2019.

Steelers linebacker Jeremiah Moon hit Haack, but a penalty was not called. The only penalty on the play was against the Giants for an illegal formation.

Thus, the Steelers lead 16-9.

Danny Smith’s special teams unit has been on a roll, with the Steelers blocking three kicks — two field goals and a punt — in the past three games before tonight.