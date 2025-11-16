 Skip navigation
Calvin Ridley carted off with ankle injury

  
Published November 16, 2025 01:36 PM

Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. He lasted one play on Sunday.

Ridley was injured on a 13-yard reception from Cam Ward on the team’s first play from scrimmage. Azeez Al-Shaair and Calen Bullock sandwiched Ridley, and he injured his ankle.

Ridley required a cart to get from the sideline to the X-ray room.

The Titans list him as questionable to return.

He has 16 catches for 290 yards this season.

The Texans got into the red zone on their first drive, but on fourth-and-goal from the 1, but Cody Barton sacked Davis Mills on a blitz.