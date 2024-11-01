Calvin Ridley has no designation, Tony Pollard questionable for Week 9

The Titans’ quarterback situation for Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots is murky, but whoever is behind center will have the benefit of the team’s top receiver.

Calvin Ridley (shoulder) has no injury designation and is set to play in Week 9.

Ridley missed Wednesday and Friday’s practices, but was a full participant on Thursday. Last week, he caught 10 passes for 143 yards in the loss to Detroit. In seven games this year, Ridley has 22 receptions for 326 yards with one touchdown.

As head coach Brian Callahan mentioned earlier on Friday, Will Levis (right shoulder) is questionable. He was limited in practice all week.

If Levis cannot play, Mason Rudolph is in line to start once again.

Running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring), offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich (triceps), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) are all out.

Running back Tony Pollard (foot), receiver Tyler Boyd (shoulder), safety Amani Hooker (groin), offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (foot), defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat (hip), and cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) are all questionable.