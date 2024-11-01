Will Levis questionable for Sunday, starting QB to be determined

Titans head coach Brian Callahan didn’t make any announcement about who will be starting at quarterback this weekend when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

Callahan said that Will Levis had a good week of practice as he tries to return from a right shoulder injury and that he will be listed as questionable to play against the Patriots. With Levis’s status still up in the air, Callahan also said that he would not name a starter at this point.

Mason Rudolph started the last two games for the Titans. He was 47-of-78 for 481 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in losses to the Lions and Bills.

While it remains to be seen if Levis will play, the Titans know they won’t have cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. He’ll miss his third straight game with a quad injury.