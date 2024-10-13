 Skip navigation
Calvin Ridley: I sucked today, but I have to get the ball earlier

  
Published October 13, 2024 06:26 PM

Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was targeted eight times in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, but he didn’t have any catches and he wasn’t happy with how those targets were doled out.

Ridley was targeted twice in the first half of the game and he didn’t help his cause by dropping passes. He was critical of himself for that, but also told reporters after the game that he wants the ball to come his way more often early in the game so that he can feel in the flow of the game.

“I need some in the beginning of the fucking game too,” Ridley said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “This shit is getting crazy. I sucked today and got to do better. But I got to get the ball a little earlier so I can be in the game and here with the team and play well also.”

Head coach Brian Callahan said in his press conference that the team can’t win without contributions from Ridley and they’re proving that point. The Titans are 1-4 and Ridley has just nine catches through five games.