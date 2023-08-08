Calvin Ridley lands in starting lineup for Jaguars

The Calvin Ridley comeback is right on track.

Ridley, a budding star with the Falcons who was suspended for more than a year after violating the NFL’s gambling policy, has rocketed to the top of the depth chart in Jacksonville.

In the team’s first officially unofficial depth chart of the preseason, Ridley is listed as a starting receiver. The Jags go with three WR1’s — Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Ridley.

Last year, the Jaguars gave the Falcons two draft picks for Ridley’s contractual rights: a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection. The fourth-round pick can become a third-round pick if Ridley achieves certain performance triggers this season, and it will become a second-round if he’s signed to an extension.

Ridley is due to make $11.116 million this year, in the fifth-year option of his first-round rookie contract. He will be eligible for free agency in 2024.