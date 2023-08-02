Calvin Ridley limited with toe injury

The Jaguars have an injury concern with one of their key offensive players.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that receiver Calvin Ridley is dealing with a toe injury. But it doesn’t sound serious.

“He’ll be fine,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “We were sort of cautionary with him yesterday. He’ll be back out there today and we’ll just monitor him and limit the amount of running that he’ll do.”

Ridley has generated plenty of buzz from the offseason program into training camp as a piece that can take Jacksonville’s offense to the next level this season. With plenty of time before the season begins, it doesn’t sound like this should affect Ridley much by the time Week One rolls around.