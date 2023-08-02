 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctb_deadlinewinners_230802.jpg
Rangers deadline winners after beefing up pitching
nbc_pk_philjohnsonintv_230802.jpg
Johnson: ‘Nothing to lose’ playing injured in SB
nbc_pft_rodgerspreseason_v2_230802.jpg
Is playing in preseason worth risk for Rodgers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctb_deadlinewinners_230802.jpg
Rangers deadline winners after beefing up pitching
nbc_pk_philjohnsonintv_230802.jpg
Johnson: ‘Nothing to lose’ playing injured in SB
nbc_pft_rodgerspreseason_v2_230802.jpg
Is playing in preseason worth risk for Rodgers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calvin Ridley limited with toe injury

  
Published August 2, 2023 09:24 AM

The Jaguars have an injury concern with one of their key offensive players.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that receiver Calvin Ridley is dealing with a toe injury. But it doesn’t sound serious.

He’ll be fine,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “We were sort of cautionary with him yesterday. He’ll be back out there today and we’ll just monitor him and limit the amount of running that he’ll do.”

Ridley has generated plenty of buzz from the offseason program into training camp as a piece that can take Jacksonville’s offense to the next level this season. With plenty of time before the season begins, it doesn’t sound like this should affect Ridley much by the time Week One rolls around.