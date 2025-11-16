 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Calvin Ridley to miss rest of season after breaking his fibula

  
Published November 16, 2025 04:30 PM

Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s 2025 season is over.

Interim head coach Mike McCoy told reporters after Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Texans that Ridley broke his fibula during the game and that the wideout will not play again this season.

Ridley had missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and he had one catch for 13 yards before his injury on Sunday. He ends the season with 17 catches for 303 yards in seven appearances.

Ridley has two more years left on his deal with the Titans. He’s set to make over $20 million with a cap hit of $26.75 million next season.