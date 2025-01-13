Cam Akers active, Daniel Jones is emergency 3rd QB for Vikings-Rams

The Vikings will have their No. 2 running back and they did not change the quarterback depth chart for Monday’s postseason matchup against the Rams.

Cam Akers (illness) is officially active for the contest. He did not practice on Saturday and was listed as questionable. He was the only player with a questionable game status from either team.

While Minnesota signed quarterback Daniel Jones to the 53-man roster, Jones is still the emergency third quarterback for the contest. Nick Mullens remains the Vikings’ backup behind Sam Darnold.

Minnesota’s inactives are Jones, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, center Dan Feeney, offensive tackle Walter Rouse, and outside linebacker Pat Jones II.

For Los Angeles, quarterback Stetson Bennett, receiver Tyler Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Justin Dedich, and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom are inactive. Bennett is the Rams’ emergency third quarterback.