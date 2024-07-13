Cam Heyward hates having Steelers on in-season Hard Knocks

NFL Films will put cameras in all four AFC North teams’ facilities for the in-season version of Hard Knocks this year, and Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is not a fan.

Asked how he felt hearing that his team would be on Hard Knocks, Heyward said on the Not Just Football Podcast, “I hated it. I don’t want to be on this.”

Heyward says he believes clips can be taken out of context to make interactions in NFL locker rooms look different than they are.

“The locker room is the locker room, and I just don’t want that getting messed up,” he said, via PennLive.com. “There’s so many inside jokes, so many people. There’s so many people, like, you would assume everybody’s a jerk if you heard everything. But it comes from a loving place, and it comes from a caring place. We all want to be better, and we joke a lot. We poke and prod at each other, but it doesn’t always come off that way. And so, that’s the only thing I really worry about.”

The league has expanded Hard Knocks this season by adding the offseason version around the Giants that is currently airing, and featuring an entire division in the in-season version. The players may not like it, but Hard Knocks is here to stay.