Cam Jordan agrees to two-year extension with Saints

The Saints are keeping one of their best ever defensive players around for another couple of years.

Defensive end Cam Jordan has agreed to a two-year extension with New Orleans worth $27.5 million, according to multiple Friday morning reports.

The new deal should mean that Jordan, 34, will finish his career with the Saints.

The 24th overall pick of the 2011 draft, Jordan is entering his 13th season and has become one of the best players in franchise history. He’s also been remarkably durable, missing the first game of his career due to injury in 2022.

Jordan has been selected to the last six Pro Bowls and eight total. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and a second-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019.

In 16 games last season, he recorded 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits.

Jordan’s 115.5 career sacks rank No. 2 in franchise history behind Rickey Jackson’s 123.0.