Cam Jurgens enters game at center, Landon Dickerson questionable to return

The Eagles made a significant change on their offensive line to start the second half.

Cam Jurgens has come on to play center to start the second half.

Landon Dickerson had started the game at center as Jurgens is dealing with a back injury. Jurgens went through a pregame workout and the club kept him active. But also suffered a knee injury in the first half and was clearly laboring throughout the first two quarters.

The Eagles have listed Dickerson as questionable to return.

Tyler Steen stayed at left guard.

After suffering an injury during the second-half kickoff, Kenneth Gainwell has also gone to the locker room for an X-Ray.