Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Cam Jurgens enters game at center, Landon Dickerson questionable to return

  
Published January 26, 2025 05:05 PM

The Eagles made a significant change on their offensive line to start the second half.

Cam Jurgens has come on to play center to start the second half.

Landon Dickerson had started the game at center as Jurgens is dealing with a back injury. Jurgens went through a pregame workout and the club kept him active. But also suffered a knee injury in the first half and was clearly laboring throughout the first two quarters.

The Eagles have listed Dickerson as questionable to return.

Tyler Steen stayed at left guard.

After suffering an injury during the second-half kickoff, Kenneth Gainwell has also gone to the locker room for an X-Ray.