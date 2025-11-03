 Skip navigation
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Cam Little on 68-yard field goal: Kick it long enough, straight enough and it’ll go in

  
Published November 3, 2025 06:47 AM

Jaguars kicker Cam Little etched his name into the NFL record book before halftime in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Little made the longest field goal in league history when he drilled a 68-yard kick as time expired in the second quarter. The kick turned out to be an appetizer for a wild finish as the two teams scored 15 points through three quarters and then scored 44 points in the fourth quarter of a 30-29 Jaguars win, but things circled back to Little when all was said and done.

Little had missed three kicks in two games before the bye, but he made a 70-yarder in the preseason and the Jags didn’t hesitate to give him the chance to break Justin Tucker’s record on Sunday. Little said the team “has instilled so much confidence in me” by sticking with him and he said making the kick was a rather simple piece of business from his perspective.

“It’s like, ‘Kick it straight enough, kick it long enough, and it goes in,’ simply put,” Little said, via the team’s website. “We’re playing indoors, and we’re on natural grass. You kick it long enough and you kick it straight enough, it’s going to go in.”

Given the current kicking trends around the league, Little may not hold the record for long but his record says he might also be the guy who winds up breaking it again.