Cam Miller signs with Dolphins 53-man roster off Raiders practice squad

The Dolphins are adding a quarterback to their 53-man roster.

Per agency JL Sports, Cam Miller is signing with Miami off of Las Vegas’ practice squad.

Miller was a Raiders sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft. He did not make Las Vegas’ 53-man roster and has spent the season on the club’s practice squad.

Miller joins starter Quinn Ewers, Tua Tagovailoa, and Zach Wilson at the position with the Dolphins.