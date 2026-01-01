Cam Miller signs with Dolphins 53-man roster off Raiders practice squad
Published January 1, 2026 11:56 AM
The Dolphins are adding a quarterback to their 53-man roster.
Per agency JL Sports, Cam Miller is signing with Miami off of Las Vegas’ practice squad.
Miller was a Raiders sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft. He did not make Las Vegas’ 53-man roster and has spent the season on the club’s practice squad.
Miller joins starter Quinn Ewers, Tua Tagovailoa, and Zach Wilson at the position with the Dolphins.