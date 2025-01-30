Cam Newton says he wouldn’t trade his MVP award for a Super Bowl championship

In 2015, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was named NFL MVP, but when he got to the Super Bowl at the end of that season, Carolina lost. If Newton could change that — give back the MVP but get the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy — he says he wouldn’t.

Asked on First Take if he could give back the MVP for a Super Bowl championship would he do it, Newton answered flatly: “No.”

Newton said he would prefer his status as a player who made a great impact on the NFL than to be a quarterback who didn’t have a great career but did play on a great team.

“What’s more important, impact or championships?” Newton said. “Brad Johnson won a Super Bowl. Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl. Respectfully, Nick Foles won a Super Bowl.”

Newton said others may not agree, but that he ultimately wants to be judged on what he accomplished, and not what anyone else on his team did.

“I know that’s not the popular pick,” Newton said. “My take is I’m taking individual success because I did my job.”