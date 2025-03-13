Cam Sample is headed back to Cincinnati on a one-year deal

The Bengals are re-signing defensive end Cam Sample on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Sample, 25, did not play last season after tearing an Achilles tendon in training camp.

In 2023, he appeared in all 17 games with two starts and totaled 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Bengals made Sample a fourth-round pick in 2021, he has played 47 regular-season games and six postseason games for the team.

He has 68 tackles, five sacks and 20 quarterback hits in his career.

The Bengals lost defensive end Sam Hubbard to retirement and defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been given permission to seek a trade.