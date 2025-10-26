 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Cam Skattebo carted off with serious injury

  
Published October 26, 2025 02:05 PM

Giants running back Cam Skattebo was carted off the field today with what looked like a very serious injury.

Skattebo was taken to the ground while attempting to catch a pass and his right foot and ankle bent very awkwardly. It was an ugly sight and teammates were getting emotional, knowing that Skattebo is likely out for a very long time.

The cart came out for Skattebo, a large cast was placed on his right lower leg, and his teammates came to embrace him as he was taken off the field.

A fourth-round rookie out of Arizona State, Skattebo has been one of the most pleasant surprises of this NFL season, a big-play back who has exceeded expectations after a great college career. Now his rookie season is almost certainly over, and he’ll hope to rehab and return to the field next year.