Cam Skattebo carted off with serious injury

Giants running back Cam Skattebo was carted off the field today with what looked like a very serious injury.

Skattebo was taken to the ground while attempting to catch a pass and his right foot and ankle bent very awkwardly. It was an ugly sight and teammates were getting emotional, knowing that Skattebo is likely out for a very long time.

The cart came out for Skattebo, a large cast was placed on his right lower leg, and his teammates came to embrace him as he was taken off the field.

A fourth-round rookie out of Arizona State, Skattebo has been one of the most pleasant surprises of this NFL season, a big-play back who has exceeded expectations after a great college career. Now his rookie season is almost certainly over, and he’ll hope to rehab and return to the field next year.