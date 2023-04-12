Cam Smith set to visit Titans, Jaguars this week

Cornerback Cam Smith’s pre-draft visits this week will acquaint him with a couple of AFC South teams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith is visiting the Titans on Wednesday. Smith is set to move on to a meeting with the Jaguars on Thursday.

Smith had 91 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 24 passes defensed, and a forced fumble over 33 games at South Carolina. He missed time with injuries over the last three seasons, but his play when healthy has made him a contender to go in the first round later this month.

Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., Deonte Banks, Emmanuel Forbes, and Kelee Ringo have joined Smith as some of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s class.