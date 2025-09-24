Cam Ward: Bo Hardegree’s play-calling will be a good addition for us

As No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is quickly finding out, one of the only constants in the NFL is change.

After just three games this season, Titans head coach Brian Callahan has elected to give up play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

Hardegree last called plays for the Raiders in 2023 when he served as the team’s interim offensive coordinator. He was on Tennessee’s staff last year as QBs coach.

On Wednesday, Ward told reporters in his press conference that he has a “great” relationship with Hardegree, going back to the pre-draft process.

“I meet with him every day,” Ward said. “He knows where my mind is and how I feel space on the field. And I just think he’s going to be a good addition for us.”

Through three games, the Titans rank No. 28 in points and No. 31 in total yards. Ward has completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 506 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He’s also been sacked a league-high 15 times.

But despite Callahan’s change, Ward said he doesn’t think there’s been a play-calling issue.

“I think the biggest thing is that coach [Callahan] just has so much to deal with,” Ward said. “And it’s probably hard for him to give up play-calling — he’s one of the best play-callers out there. But he has a lot of important decision to make for us to win games.

“And I just think him giving that up to Bo right now, he thinks it’s best for us, I think it’s best for us as well. So, whatever coach agrees with, I’m gonna go with.”

The Titans haven’t publicly noted whether or not Hardegree is going to be in the coach’s box or on the field, but Ward doesn’t think it will make too much of a difference.

“Whatever the best view he needs to call the best plays for us,” Ward said. “[I]f he’s in the box, I’m going to talk to him on the headset after every drive. So, it really won’t change my operation. But I think it’s going to be what’s best for him and best for us to help us score some points.”

We’ll see if the changes help, starting with Sunday’s matchup against the Texans in Houston.