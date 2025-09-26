Cam Ward has no injury designation

Titans quarterback Cam Ward popped up on the injury report Wednesday with limited work. He returned to full participation Thursday and remained that way on Friday.

Ward (ankle/calf) has no injury designation for Sunday.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (biceps) is also good to go for the Texans game after full participation Friday.

Right tackle JC Latham (hip) and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) are ruled out, and safety Kevin Winston (hamstring) is doubtful.

Linebacker Dorian Mausi (back) is questionable.