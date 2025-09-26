 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward has no injury designation

  
Published September 26, 2025 04:14 PM

Titans quarterback Cam Ward popped up on the injury report Wednesday with limited work. He returned to full participation Thursday and remained that way on Friday.

Ward (ankle/calf) has no injury designation for Sunday.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (biceps) is also good to go for the Texans game after full participation Friday.

Right tackle JC Latham (hip) and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) are ruled out, and safety Kevin Winston (hamstring) is doubtful.

Linebacker Dorian Mausi (back) is questionable.